One of the sexiest Bollywood actresses, Malaika Arora has been sticking to her fitness regime like no one else and her Instagram photos are proof! Malaika, on the occasion of Republic Day, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account in which she is seen doing yoga in the nature near the mountains! Dressed in a white ganji with black yoga pants, Malaika Arora looks mesmerizing as she strikes a yoga pose in a beautiful landscape!

Malaika Arora’s photo will make you hit the gym right away and also would want you to do yoga consistently. Malaika Arora has not only been in the news for her sexy and hot photos which take social media by storm but also for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Although they have not made their affair official they are often seen holding each other’s hands on dinner and lunch dates. Malaika Arora is one of the most amazing dancers in Bollywood who has given us hit item songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, among many others.

She has also seen as a judge in many reality shows such as India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, among many others. She is a social media sensation and a television host as well.

