Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor are heads over heels in love with each other and these pictures are proof!

What was once a rumour, is a truth now! Yes, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are actually dating each other and they are showing it off more than ever. Earlier, the duo used to keep everything under a veil, however, for the last couple of months, they can be seen strolling around on the streets of Mumbai holding hands. Recently, the couple was caught at two different locations together looking heads over heels in love with each other. At first, Malaika and Arjun were caught after having lunch with Malaika and Arbaaz son Arhaan. The couple was the caught leaving designer Vikram Phadnis’ building.

Malaika and Arjun were visiting Vikram to pay their condolences for Vikram’s mother who recently passed away. While leaving Vikram’s residence, Arjun was seen holding Malaika’s finger, however, the paparazzi could not catch a glimpse of the latter. For the last few months, the duo has been making more public appearances together.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. For the film, the actor has gone bald and is sporting a bearded look nowadays.

Malaika was last seen hosting reality TV show India’s Got Talent and was also seen walking the ramp for several ace designers.

