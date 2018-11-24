Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted enjoying dinner date but what caught everybody's attention was Malaika's shoes. She was seen donning a glam tee and a sexy black leather mini skirt, with a front slit. But what actually was the highlight of her look, were her red Valentino boots.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the most talked about secret couple of Bollywood is again in the news and this time it’s not about Arjun or Malaika hinting at their secret relationship but for something that might give you an idea, to what great lengths both like each other and are actually going to impress one another.

The couple was recently spotted enjoying dinner date but what caught everybody’s attention was Malaika’s shoes. She was seen donning a glam tee and a sexy black leather mini skirt, with a front slit. But what actually was the highlight of her look, were her red Valentino boots. If reports are to be believed then those eye-catchy boots are priced at a whopping USD 1276, meaning a little above 90 thousand in Indian currency.

Recently on Karan Johar’s chat show, it became clear that while Malaika doesn’t want to say anything about the relationship, Arjun can’t hold it anymore. On Karan’s show, Arjun finally admitted that he’s not single anymore. The confession came as a surprise to Arjun’s sister Janhvi Kapoor, who was sharing the couch with him.

It all happened when Karan asked Arjun when he would tell his family about his love, Arjun pointed at Janhvi and said, it has just happened.

The new Bollywood couple, is seen almost every day enjoying company of each other, the fact that both were clicked together in Milan during their little getaway actually let their little secret out, and now they are not trying to hide it anymore, it all points out to the same direction, another Bollywood marriage is right around the corner.

