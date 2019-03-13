Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wedding: The much-talked couple is finally tying the wedlocks. Although they have not come forward to accept it, there are sources confirming the same. Well, the duo wishes to keep their Christian wedding absolutely private with just close friends and family witnessing it. Here's what we know!

2018 has been a year of Bollywood weddings and we all enjoyed watching our favorite celebrities entering into a pure bond. As the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding already took place, 2019 weddings have also started. The most talked-about wedding of the year includes Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying knots and Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal getting married.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has been topping headlines since a long time now and the duo gets captured every now and then spending time together. The couple never actually accepted their relationship in media but neither did they deny it. Now, the report states that they are all set to marry in the month of April 2019. Malaika Arora will be walking down the aisle in a traditional Christian ceremony. As of now, the reports say that the couple has zeroed down a date of the first week of April for the grand wedding.

Keeping every detail under wraps, the couple has instructed the wedding planners to be very rigid in regards of secrecy. Reports state that the couple has issued important orders to the team that the details should not be whispered to any ear and it should be kept absolutely hidden. They wish to maintain privacy and keep it a private affair with only the close friends and family invited.

Well, Malaika and Arjun have not come on records to talk about their marriage but many celebrities have hinted about it in recent interviews. In Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan was even asked whether she is going to be one of the bridesmaids. On this, Kareena just smiled and swayed it away.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More