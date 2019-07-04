Bollywood hot couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared photos on Instagram in which their PDA is in full form and are giving out major relationship goals.

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been winning the Internet with their adorable posts which are giving major relationship goals! After making their relationship public by sharing an adorable photo from their New York vacation where they celebrated Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday, the lovebirds have once again made headlines after they photos on Instagram and gave a romantic caption in which they hinted about each other.

In the photos, both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dressed in neon green coloured clothes with a cool black cap and are looking down as they get clicked. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared these photos from their New York holiday.

After keeping their relationship a secret for a long time, they finally made it public when they went to New York to celebrate Arjun’s birthday and shared a photo with each other expressing their love.

Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor after her divorce with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Although Arjun Kapoor is much younger to Malaika, they both give us relationship goals.

On the marriage front, both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have denied the wedding rumours and said that they are not planning to get married anytime soon, there are speculations they will be getting hitched in December this year.

Arjun Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor who was last seen India’s Most Wanted. Malaika Arora is an actor, dancer, item girl, television host, reality TV judge and model. She is known for her item numbers such as Munni Badnaam Huyi.

