Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are off to yet another romantic holiday. They were both spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night and were looking way too adorable together.

They are one of the most talked about Bollywood couple

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport last night and look like the couple is off to yet another exotic vacation! Although their destination has not been disclosed yet, it is being anticipated that they are going for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday which is on June 26.

While Malaika Arora stunned as usual in a red tracksuit, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a casual black tee with blue denim jeans and a black cap. Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been grabbing all headlines ever since the rumours of their wedding started doing rounds on the Internet.

They are one of the most talked about Bollywood couple and have been dating for a long time now. Although Arjun Kapoor is 12 years younger to Malaika, they give us major relationship goals. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often spotted by the paparazzi for dinner and lunch dates.

They spend a lot of time with each other and go on holidays together. They had earlier gone to the Maldives when they gave us some major relationship goals and now there latest airport photos are proof that Malaika and Arjun are once again off for a romantic holiday!

Arjun Kapoor’s last movie India’s Most Wanted tanked at the box office. However, his performance in the movie was critically acclaimed. He will be next seen in Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App