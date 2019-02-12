Malaika Arora sexy photos: The gorgeous dancing sensation of Bollywood, Malaika Arora once again set the Internet on fire with her latest sexy photos. In a silver coloured high slit dress, Arora made us all fall in love with her toned legs and of course that flawless beauty which is not ready to age with passing years. Take a look at the sizzling photo of Munni Badnaam Hui star Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora sexy photos: She is hot, she is sexy, she is beautiful, she is none other than Malaika Arora. The gorgeous mommy who will age is getting more sexier. Bollywood’s badnaam Munni, Malaika Arora hardly skips an opportunity of raising the temperature with her sexy looks. Be it Indian attire or western wear, she is always up with her bold avatar. Motivating us with her enthusiasm in the gym, her workout looks are always the talk of the town and you very know the reason behind it.

Bollywood’s favourite paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram handle to share the uber-hot picture of Malaika Arora from jewellery awards. Donning a silver coloured side slit dress with coordinated footwear, Arora definitely drove away our Tuesday blues. Smokey eye, nude make-up and perfect hair-do were all that she need to add to bring a spark in her look of the day that has set the social media ablaze. Take a look at the stunning picture of our very own Bollywood’s dancing sensation Malaika Arora:

Well, Malaika too took to her official Instagram handle to share her outfit of the day via Instagram story. Apart from that, take a look at some sexy pictures of Anarkali Disco Chali star:

Hello Hello diva recently made us all go gaga when the news of her dating Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor hit the headlines. From her party pictures with Panipat actor to Sanjay Kapoor calling Arora family, the alleged affair of the rumoured star couple has definitely created a buzz in the industry that is way more exciting.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More