Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor photos: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently spotted together at Soho House restaurant. Malika is wearing blue denim jeans paired with a red crop top and funky checked blazer whereas, Arujun is in his casual hoodie with jeans and a black cap.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor photos: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently spotted together at Soho House. India’s Got Talent judge Malika Arora is again seen hand in hand with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, the duo, however, confirmed their dating rumours indirectly but never came up open in front of the media.

Malaika was seen in an item song of Patakha movie, in which, she nailed the whole performance with her excellent dancing skills. Fans are waiting eagerly to witness the most-awaited marriage ceremony of Malika and Arjun, who never step back flaunting their love-bond. Reportedly, the couples were spotted outside Soho House restaurant, coming back from a dinner date. Malika is wearing blue denim jeans paired with a red crop top and funky checked blazer whereas, Arujun is in his casual hoodie with jeans and a black cap.

In the last past interview, of Koffee with Karan Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked whether she would be her friend Malaika’s bridesmaid or not? in which, she gave an awkward expression but Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed their dating. Beside this, Arjun also confirmed himself as committed.

According to reports, Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They are happy within their own space. Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot next year. But, rumours would be rumours, until the couple came up speaking about their relationship officially.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More