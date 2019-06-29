Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor photos: Bollywood duo Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making most of their time in New York. The duo is in New York to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently admitted their relationship.

Love is in the air for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. As the couple spend quality time with each other in New York, their cute little banter on social media are proving that they are no longer in a mood to hide their relationship. Celebrating the spirit of Pride month, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl shared a gorgeous photo on her official Instagram account a few hours ago.

As she strikes a fun pose, Malaika is seen dressed in a white crop top and blue denim and a tribal themed ruffled jacket. To accessorise the look, she has opted for a gold watch with delicate bracelets, a gold chain and heart-eyed sunglasses. Sharing the photo with her fans, Malaika added hashtags like pride and only love.

Needless to say, Malaika is amping up the glamour quotient in New York. However, it is Arjun Kapoor’s comment on the post that is stealing everyone’s attention. Soon after Malaika posted the photo, Arjun asked for photo credits. Responding to his comment, Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani commented that Photo credits are for paparazzi and not for her love.

With this, Arjun also shared a lovely photo on his Instagram story from their date night. As Malaika hides her face behind her heart-shaped YSL bag, Arjun wrote she has his heart (literally). On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar while Malaika is busy with her investments in the health and wellness sector.

