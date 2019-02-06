Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted again. Well, this time the duo was not alone but was seen having a gala time with Arora's girl squad. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan and other beauties of Malaika gang were seen partying with our gabru Arjun Kapoor at Sachos Mumbai.

Malaika Arora sexy photos: She is hot, she is gorgeous, she is everything guys dream girl! Well, our beauty needs no introductions. She is a perfect example of sexy mamma who is not ready to get old with her personifying beauty. With her sizzling photos on Instagram and alluring firgure, Malaika has won millions of hearts. The winning looking lady who made us all groove to the beats of Munni Badnaam Hui, is currently rock n rolling like a diva in the town.

Well, she is simply enjoying the papparazi love before hitting the gym in her work out attire and obviously getting clicked by shutterbugs with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor has become so normal for us all. But wait, did we just saw Arjun Kapoor photo bombing Malaika Arora and girls picture? Umm, yes! Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Amrita Arora are seen having a gala time with their mutual squad and guess what, we have our gabru munda a part of the party. While Arora is seen in a white dress with hot red lip colour, Kapoor as always looks dapper in a blue checkered shirt with shades.

The host of the party, Gauri Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share the picture. Her star-studded Insta post which has garnered over 15.4k likes was captioned as, “Organising another party at sanchos … these blurrrrrr pics just not working.” Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is all set to play Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical period drama Panipat. Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Mantra starrer Panipat is bankrolled by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar under the banners of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More