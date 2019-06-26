Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently having a gala time in New York City to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday. Malaika shared stunning photos from her exotic vacation.

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were all over the news when the duo was spotted at the airport and was leaving for a holiday. Well, Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram stories have revealed that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in New York City to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s birthday.

Looks like the lovebirds are having a gala time and the photos shared by Malaika Arora of the view from the bathroom and their exotic dinner are proof! They will spend some quality time in New York City for Arjun’s 34th birthday and we hope that they keep sharing such amazing photos and keep their fans updated.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are dating for quite a long time now and recently made their relationship official when they arrived together for the premiere of Arjun Kapoor’s latest movie India’s Most Wanted.

Their marriage rumours have also been doing rounds for a long time now and it is being anticipated that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will get married by the end of this year. They last went for a holiday to the Maldives and their photos and videos were gone viral on social media.

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in India’s Most Wanted, will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood and is also a model and a television host.

