Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan recently hosted a party with her girl gang at a restaurant in Mumbai. Stars like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Seema Khan attended the party. Recently, Gauri took to her official Instagram handle to share the party photos. In the pictures, the only thing that captured the attention was Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Bollywood King Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was recently captured hosting a party at a Mumbai Restaurant with her lovable Bollywood friends. Stars like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan attended the party with rocking energy. Meanwhile, like every time the Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor also accompanied Malaika to Gauri’s party. Though both Malaika and Arjun have not confirmed anything about their relationship but are rumoured to be together. They are often snapped together going for dinner dates and parties.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her crazy pictures of the party with her friends. In the photos, all the ladies were looking alluring dressed in various stylish attires. However, Malaika captured hearts in Nikhil Thampi’s dress that included a white professional backless jumpsuit. Gauri and Amrita also looked stunning in off-shoulder tops. Among all the ladies, Arjun was snapped in a moustache and was also wearing a cap. All the women posed to the camera well but what caught the attention of the fans is Arjun Kapoor and his looks.

Malaika also took to her Instagram handle to share her video attending the singer Sophie Chaudry launch event. Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor also shared the photos where all the stars are having fun to the fullest.

