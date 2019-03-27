Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are all set to take a step forward in their love life. Recently, the reports revealed that both the actors will tie the knots on April 19 and have asked their team members to remain free during those dates. It is said that both of them have opted for church wedding.

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s wedding rumours were buzzing social media for a long time. Recently, the reports revealed that that the lovebirds will be getting married in the coming April and will have a Church wedding. Though it has not been confirmed, Malaika and Arjun will tie knots on April 19. Not only this, but the recent reports also suggested the guest list which includes Malaika’s best buddies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and her lady love Deepika Padukone can also be a part of the wedding. The reports also revealed that both the actors have asked their team to keep it a private affair and not to disclose it. They have also asked their team to be free on these dates.

Earlier to this, Bollywood Muni was asked in an Interview about her wedding with Arjun Kapoor, to which the hottie replied saying that all the rumours are Media made and only Media is responsible for all these stories. Talking about admitting her love, Malaika also added upon saying that everyone has a right to move on and find people whom they can rely on and relate to for their whole life. After opening about their relationship and placing an official tag to it, finally, the couple has decided to take a step forward and opt for an official title.

Talking about their work front, Arjun Kapoor is counted amongst the talented actors of the industry and will next be appearing on-screens with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the film Panipat. The historical period drama film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. The film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. Not only this, but Arjun Kapoor will also appear on-screen with movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted.

Talking about Arjun’s lady love Malaika, she is best known for songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha and Pataakha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More