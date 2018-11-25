Bollywood's rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making gossip mongers get on their toes more often than anything from Bollywood. Now, the couple has reportedly jointly purchased a new property at a location near Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, said a report in Pinkvilla.

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making gossip mongers get on their toes more often than anything from Bollywood. Whether it’s Malaika’s 90K shoes for a date with Arjun or Arjun hinting towards their relationship in Karan Johar’s show, it has caught everybody’s attention by all means. Now, the couple has reportedly jointly purchased a new property at a location near Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex, said a report in Pinkvilla.

Now if you focus on the word “jointly” then it’s anybody’s guess if the couple is planning to move in together or not. What’s more to this is that Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the couple leaking the information. As per the report, the interiors of the house are being set up as we speak and the couple is maintaining a sharp eye on every detail.

The reports about this house have come in the wake of the couple being spotted hanging out together more often nowadays. Earlier, there was even a report suggesting that a wedding was on the cards for them in the near future as well.

Recently when Arjun was asked by a Hindustan Times reporter to reveal his relationship status, the actor brushed off the question saying he never answers personal questions, not that he was shy to answer them but he was not comfortable talking about his personal life.

Meanwhile, Arjun was caught in an awkward position on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan when the host posed a similar question to him. Check out his reaction at the end of the video here:

