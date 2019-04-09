Bollywood dancing queen Malaika Arora and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on April 19 this year, according to the latest media speculations. Here are all the interesting details about their wedding which is likely to take place at a Church.

Bollywood’s Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation Malaika Arora and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor are all set to take their relationship to the next well and get hitched soon, according to media speculations. Rumour has it that the couple will be getting married in a Church on April 19 this year and it will be a low-key affair with the presence of their close friends and family.

It is being anticipated that the lovebirds who are no longer shying away from accepting their relationship in public by attending parties and events together and going on exotic vacations and dinner dates together, will exchange vows in the Church on April 19. Another report suggests that Arjun and Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have bought a flat in Lokhandwala area in Mumbai where the duo is planning to shift post their wedding on April 19.

Another interesting detail about their marriage is that Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh along with wife Deepika Padukone will be attending the Malaika and Arjun’s wedding as Ranveer and Arjun are best friends. Also, Malaika Arora’s close buddies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Singh are likely to attend one of the most talked-about weddings of this year.

In fact, during an interesting conversation on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar told Kareena Kapoor Khan that he has heard that she will be Malaika Arora’s bridesmaid at her wedding with Arjun Kapoor.

However, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have not given an official statement about their wedding and it will be interesting to see if there is any truth to these rumours about Malaika-Arjun’s wedding on April 19.

While Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational dancers in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Mubarakan, Finding Fanny, among a few others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More