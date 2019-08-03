Malaika Arora recently opened up about wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor. In an interview, the actor revealed that there is no marriage on cards. Moreover, the actor also thanked the media for supporting her while she was getting trolled on social media.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the most adorable couples who leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. After many speculations regarding the duo tying the knots, recently Malaika Arora has again shut down the reports of their wedding. The duo recently made their relationship official by sharing adorable pictures from their trip as both of them went to celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s birthday.

Recently, in a small interview, Malaika Arora clarified to all the rumours and said that there is no marriage happening anytime soon. Further, the actor added saying that there is no marriage on cards. Malaika Arora is often seen hanging out with Arjun Kapoor in parties and family get-togethers and recently both of them were seen in the Maldives enjoying their time.

Malaika Arora also opened up about how media helped her while she was getting trolled on media. She revealed that media has helped her a lot and she further expressed her gratitude and revealed that she is thankful to media for supporting her in testing times.

Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in action thriller film India’s Most Wanted, which was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and received mixed reviews from the critics and the fans. Currently, the hardworking actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Panipat which is a period drama and features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl in lead roles. Overall, the film will narrate the battle of Panipat.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is a black comedy film and will feature Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Archana Puran Singh, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film narrates a story about two different characters, Arjun Kapoor who plays the role of a Haryanvi Police officer and Parineeti represents a woman from the Corporate world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App