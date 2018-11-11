Malaika Arora Instagram photos: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora clearly drolled many of her fans and followers in her bling silhouette outfit which was styled by Maneka Harisinghani on her reality show, India's Got Talent, which airs on Colors. The same outfit was worn by Kylie Jenner, but looks like Malaika beat her!

The diva this time beat Kylie Jenner, who is not just an American reality TV star but a model

Malaika Arora Instagram photos: In a surprising move, the hottest diva of Bollywood industry Malaika Arora beat Hollywood queen Kylie Jenner, when the latter wore almost a similar attire and shared the post on her official Instagram page. Malaika clearly drolled many in her bling silhouette outfit which was styled by Maneka Harisinghani on her reality show, India’s Got Talent, which airs on Colors. While Kylie wore it at the launch of KYLIE X JORDYN cosmetics.

In the photo, Malaika was seen wearing this bling silhouette outfit. To add more class to the sassy attire she kept her hair open with soft curls and of course with some smirk on her face. The diva this time beat Kylie Jenner, who is not just an American reality TV star but a model, entrepreneur, and social media personality. She has as many as 119 million followers on Instagram.

Looks like it is tough to beat Malaika when it comes to Fashion. In the below photo, the hottie is seen in a lacy flare grey and black dress. Her hair looks messy while her make up is subtle and simple. She completed the look the black high-heels.

Media reports said Malaika did win many hearts but Kylie, at the same time, gave the hottie a tough competition as 44% of voters rooted for her outfit.

