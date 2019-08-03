Malaika Arora bikini photos: Looking all gorgeous Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Maldives cover shoot. From sitting along the beachside to showing off her athletic body, Malaika Arora is a sight to behold! See photos

Malaika Arora bikini photos: From dancing on item songs to dating Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, never leaves an opportunity to grab headlines. And now she is in limelight again for her Travel + Leisure magazine cover shoot for which she was in the Maldives a few weeks back. Dressed in bikini’s and maxi dresses, Malaika has once again taken social media by storm in her bikini-clad, beachside photos!

Taking to her Instagram handle Malaika Arora shared another photo from her Travel and leisure magazine cover shoot about thirty minutes back. Dressed in a white maxi dress, Malaika poses along a private beach. The photo has already crossed 50k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her athletic body and her gorgeous looks.

Among other photos from her Travel + Leisure shoot, Malaika shared a series of photos. Starting from the cover magazine photo to her dressed in a black bikini to sitting on the sand in a beige dress, Malaika surely looks like a sight to behold even at the age of forty-five.

Take a look at her hot magazine cover shoot photos here:

Sharing behind the scenes photos from her cover shoot, Maliaka was seen having fun with the crew. She had flown to the Maldives soon after her return from New York after celebrating boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday. Standing on a rock next to a beach to getting her hair curled in a bathrobe, Malika Arora is at her happiest, healthiest and fittest.

The internet sensation Malaika Arora leaves no opportunity to woo her fans and keeps on putting stories to keep her fans in the loop as to what is she up to all day. Be it her food to cuddling with her pets, Malaika makes sure her 9.1 million followers are always aware of her day to day activities.

see photos:

