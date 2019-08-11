Malaika is slaying the Bollywood with her sexy bikini photoshoot and is giving a tough competition to the newbies of Bollywood by her hot looks.

Malaika the hot sexy actress who in her 40s give a tough competition to young 20s with her hot seductive fit body. Malaika won everyone’s heart with her hot item song Chhaiyaan Chhaiyan and gave a fabulous hit of Munni Badnaam Hui in the Dabangg film which became very famous that every other person started humming it.

Malaika has a hot body and she looks gorgeous in every attire and you just can’t take your eyes off from the jaw-dropping bikini photographs of Malaika.

Here are the 5 sexy photos of Malaika in Bikini:

1.

Malaika looks super sexy in this hot yellow bikini and is looking pool ready for the summers, she is slaying the look and is so fit, the reason behind her fitness is Yoga.

2.

She looks smoking hot in this black bikini and is giving the real shine of gold in this bikini.

3.

Malaika looks super sexy in this red no-photos swimsuit, and she is drenched with water which makes her even sexier.

4.

Malaika looks red hot in this swimsuit and the photo is taken underwater which makes the sun rays shine through her glowing body.

5.

Malaika is looking like a bombshell in this grey swimsuit and the reports say so that these pictures are from the vacation in which the couple went out for and by the couple- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor the actor and they both are giving the couple goals, they are together everywhere nowadays either it is a party or a movie premiere.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App