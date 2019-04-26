Malaika Arora bikini photos: Munni Badnam Hui star Malaika Arora recently took to her official Instagram handle to shares pictures of her diving in the deep sea in a ravishing red bikini from her recent beach vacay with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. See photos

Malaika Arora bikini photos: Its summertime and all the Bollywood divas are ready to show off their curvaceous body and get that perfect tan! Well, this time taking the internet by storm is our Chaiyya Chaiya star Malaika Arora dressed in an orange bikini. Taking to her Instagram handle Malika Arora shared a photo of hers in a bikini showing off her washboard abs and her toned legs. She has captioned the photo as the stillness the calm it is meditative and well we couldn’t agree more with the diva! The photo of the diva will not only make you fall in love with her but will also make you crave for a vacation and a beach getaway right away!

The avid social media user keeps on updating her 8 million-plus followers baout her day to day activities whether it is her gym routine or her candid photographs, Malaika makes sure to keep her fans up to date from time to time. Take a look at her two stills from the beach getaway here:

On the work front, besides handling her luxury label alongside Sussanne Khan and Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora continues to glam up the television world as a judge the most popular reality show India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora was last seen on the big screen in the song Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. Before that Malaika Arora has surely danced to many item songs whether it is Munni Badnam hui or Chaiyya Chaiiya the star has rocked our world with her dance moves.

Some of her songs are- Pandey Ji Seeti, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hoth Rasiley, Maahvi Ve, among others.

Take a look at some of her bikini moments from her holidays here:

