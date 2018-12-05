As today on December 5, 2018, the label life celebrates its 3 year anniversary Bipasha Basu, style editor of The label life took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of their 3-year celebration. In the picture, Malaika Arora is dressed in a beige jumpsuit with a brown denim jacket, Sussanne Khan is dressed in a white full sleeves shirt and a light brown jacket, whereas Bipasha Basu is donning a plunging neckline white shirt with a brown colored long coat. The style editors of the label life are setting a fashion statement in their latest picture.

Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Sussanne Khan celebrate 3 year anniversary of their magazine, see photos

The label life is an Indian e-commerce lifestyle brand which deals in home décor, clothing, and accessories. As today on December 5, 2018, the label life celebrates its 3 year anniversary Bipasha Basu, style editor of The label life took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of their 3-year celebration. Talking about the picture Bipasha Basu is posing with the two other style editors- Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan. She has captioned her picture as- 3 years of effortless style, 3 years of elevated essentials, 3 savvy style editors, celebrating 3 years of the label life with you. The picture in a span of an hour has garnered 26k likes and the count seems unstoppable. The trio has color coordinated their attire donning an all beige look the trio look beautiful as they pose for the camera.

