Bollywood’s dancing diva Malaika Arora is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy videos and sizzling photos. In a recent video which was shared on Instagram by one of Malaika’s fan pages, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looks stunning in a sexy black crop top with stylish white lowers. She was snapped by the paps somewhere in Mumbai and the video is just too hot to handle! Malaika is one of the boldest and stunning actresses with an amazing figure!

Malaika Arora, who was last seen as a judge, in reality, show India’s Got Talent which aired on Colors TV has been raising the Internet temperature with her bold photos and adorable videos! From her workout videos to her sexy gym photos, Malaika Arora is all about fashion, trend and style! She has been making her fashion game strong with some extremely stylish outfits!

Malaika Arora, who is currently all over the news thanks to her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor who is a popular Bollywood actor is a tremendous dancer and a television host as well. She has been entertaining is with her phenomenal dance moves for a long time now!

