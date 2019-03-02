Malaika Arora photo: Bollywood star Malaika Arora's latest gym photos which were shared by one of her fan clubs on photo-sharing app Instagram have been winning the Internet as Malaika Arora is looking too hot to handle!

Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora, who has been making headlines for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and now that there are rumours of their marriage, Malaika Arora has been all over the news and apart from this, she has been grabbing all attention for her sexy and sultry Instagram photos and videos. Apart from being an amazing dancer and television host, Malaika Arora is also a fitness freak and she often gets snapped outside her gym in her sexy gym avatar as paparazzi follow her everywhere!

In the latest photo shared by one of Malaika Arora’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star looks breathtaking in her sultry gym look. Dressed in a sexy black sports bra with hot lowers, Malaika Arora looks stunning as she walks towards her gym. The photo has been breaking the Internet! Malaika Arora is known for her amazing dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Deewangi Deewangi, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Pandey Ji Seeti, among many others.

She has also judged several reality television shows such as India’s Next Top Model, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, among many others.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x737zbm

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More