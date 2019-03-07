Bollywood bombshell Malaika Arora's latest Instagram video in which she is seen dressed in a sexy all-black avatar has taken social media by storm. The video was shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram.

Bollywood dancer-actor has been giving us major fashion goals and her videos and photos on social media are proof. Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish divas in the Indian film industry and her latest video which was shared on photo-sharing app Instagram by one of her fan pages has been breaking the Internet. The Bollywood bombshell was snapped outside a store in Mumbai. She was dressed in an all-black avatar and looks ravishing as she walks towards her car.

Malaika Arora is all over the news these days for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is much younger to her. There are also rumours that they will be soon getting hitched. However, there is no confirmation as of now. Malaika Arora shot to fame after her amazing dance in popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya along with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se. She is one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers and is also a television host.

Malaika Arora has featured in a number of sensational songs and has impressed us with her sexy dance moves in item numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others and is a television host as well.

