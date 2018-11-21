Malaika Arora photos: Recently, Malaika Arora uploaded a picture on Instagram with her friends which gathered a lot of attention. The diva currently has 6.7 million followers on social media, and she continues to rule the hearts of her fans by her hot Instagram photo. The hottie is wearing a sexy black bralette along with a denim dungaree which suits her well from every angle.

Malaika Arora photos: Malaika Arora–known for her fitness videos and fashion styles has about 6.7 million followers on Instagram. After hitting the headlines for her alleged relationship with Arjun Kapoor, the actress has created a buzz on social media, by uploading a picture with her friends. In the picture, Malaika Arora is wearing a denim dungaree with a sexy black bralette. It seems the diva is enjoying her dinner time along with her near and dear ones.

It seems the hottie has mastered the art of stealing the attention of her fans which gets proved seeing her Instagram posts. Her charming smile and dazzling looks are like a crowning stroke in the picture. Malaika Arora is top rated among her fans for giving major fashion and fitness goals.

The diva is not only an actor, model, dancer or a VJ, she also continues to be the judge of the shows – India’s Next Top Model (MTV India), India’s Got Talent (Colors TV) currently. The dancing diva has also performed in Blockbuster hit songs like Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan and Munni Badnam hui which proves that the diva is also an all-rounder. Besides this, the diva was recently rumoured with a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

