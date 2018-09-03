Malaika Arora is once again ready to set the silver with her latest item number titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film Pataakha. Malaika on Monday shared a sizzling photo from the dance video and Malaika Arora simply looks stunning in the sizzling avatar.

Malaika Arora is once again ready to set the silver with her latest item number titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Pataakha. Malaika on Monday shared a sizzling photo from the dance video and Malaika Arora simply looks stunning in the sizzling avatar. Dressed in a sexy black lehenga-choli, Malaika looks like a million bucks in the new still from the much-anticipated song which is expected to release soon. The song has been crooned by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s wife Rekha and has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Seems like Malaika Arora is once again ready to raise the temperature with her sizzling moves and sexy latka-jhatkas. Malaika was last seen in rom-com Dolly Ki Dolli in 2015 where she won millions of hearts with her stellar performance on blockbuster song Fashion Khatam Mujhpe and now the dancing queen of Bollywood is all set the set the big screen on fire with her new song Hello Hello.

Pataakha features Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz in key roles and the film is slated to hit the silver screen on September 28 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

