These 10 songs will prove that Malaika will always be the sexiest item girl of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora Khan the hot sizzling Bollywood actress is a dancer and model too. She is famous in the Bollywood industry for her hot Bollywood item numbers. The 45-year-old actress started her career by being a VJ on MTV India and after that, in 1998 she got her big hit item number Chhaiyan Chhaiyan in the Bollywood Film Dil Se.

After Chhaiyan Chhaiyan Malaika the angel dropped some major hit item numbers and became the sizzling sensation of Bollywood, here are top 10 item numbers of Malika Arora Khan:

1. Chhaiyaan Chhaiyan

Malaika’s first item number was Chhaiyan Chhaiyan and it was released in 1998, from the movie Dil Se, this movie starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala it was a Romantic Thriller movie. In the song Malaika and Shah Rukh are dancing on the roof of train and Malaika is carrying the look of Banjaran and was looking fabulous at that time too.

2. Ekwaari Tak Le

In this song, Malaika was dancing with Bobby Deol and it is from the movie Bichhoo, this movie was released in 2000.

3. Kaal Dhamaal

This item song of Malaika was shot in the Jungle where she was dancing in the middle of the woods, this song is from the movie Kaal.

4. Heyy Baby

This song was from the movie Heyy Movie and Malaika was looking super sexy in this song.

5. Deewangi Deewangi

This item number was from the movie Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and it was the debut film of Deepika Padukone.

6.Hoth Rasiley

Malaika did this sizzling song in the movie Welcome, it a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

7. Munni Badnam Hui

This super hit item song was from Dabangg the movie was released in 2010 and it was the first part of the franchise of Dabangg.

8. Anarkali Disco Chali

Malaika was the Anarkali who was going to disco in her hot attire, this item number was from the film Housefull 2.

9.Pandey Ji Seeti

Malaika again did the hit item number for the Dabangg franchise, she did this song for the sequel of the Dabangg series.

10. Fashion Khatam Mujh Par

This song means that the fashion ends at her and so is the reality her fashion skills are amazing, she did this sexy item number for the film Dolly Ki Doli.

