Bollywood fashionista Malaika Arora’s style game is getting stronger day by day and her sultry Instagram photos are proof! In the latest photos shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation on her official Instagram account on Monday, Malaika Arora looks like a queen in a sexy and sultry silver high-slit dress as she poses for the camera making a seductive expression. Malaika Arora is one of the most amazing and phenomenal dancers in Bollywood who became a nationwide sensation after her sexy dance moves Dil Se’s hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Post that, Malaika has appeared in a number of item songs such as Munni Badnaam Huyi, Kaal Dhamaal, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Pandey Ji Seeti, Maahi Ve, among many others.

Malaika was recently seen in Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan for jury episode and she was looking amazingly beautiful in the show. Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers who is currently grabbing all headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

There are rumours doing rounds on social media that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika will be getting married soon. Malaika Arora has a huge fan base on social media.

