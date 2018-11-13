There have been multiple speculations that after Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor will be taking the wedding vows. The rumours of theiri relationship have been floating on the internet since a while now but neither of the actors accepted it openly. But now, dismissing all the second wedding rumours, Malaika Arora herself opened up about it and talked regarding her second marriage rumours in an interview. Here's more to it.

There have been multiple speculations that after Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor will be taking the wedding vows. The rumours of their relationship have been floating on the internet since a while now but neither of the actors accepted it openly. Recently, a fan also shared a photo of the duo walking hand in hand at the Milan airport where Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday. Not just this, even Karan Johar aired these rumours when he teased Malaika on his show saying that he will walk her down the aisle.

After all these, curiosity of fans to know the deets leveled up. And now Malaika Arora herself opened up about it and talked regarding her second marriage rumours in an interview. While a media interaction, the hottie was spotted saying that she never answers personal questions and it is not because she is shy or anything else. It is because she does not feel comfortable talking about her personal life.

Adding up to it, she said that whatever her life has been, everyone is aware of it and she does not need to be talking about that. Malaika concluded saying that she is enjoying her life, it is beautiful and precious.

Well, Malaika herself admitted that her life is pretty beautiful these days. Arjun Kapoor, who is alleged to have a love affair with Malaika Arora recently showed his care publicly too. He was spotted protecting her from the crowd of the fans while they were stepping out of a dinner date. No matter how much she says that Arjun is just a friends, the fans want more to it.

