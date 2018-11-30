We are aware of the relationship rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor that have surfacing the internet since a while now. The speculations that Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor had mixed reactions from the audience but now, adding some more fuel to the fire, the hottie removed Khan from her name on social media.

We are aware of the relationship rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor that have surfacing the internet since a while now. The speculations that Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor had mixed reactions from the audience but now, adding some more fuel to the fire, the hottie removed Khan from her name on social media. Even after her separation from ex-husband Arbaz Khan, Malaika Arora did not remove his surname from her official social media account but all of sudden she decided to do that. Malaika not only dropped Khan from her name on Instagram, but she also posted a story flaunting a pendant that says MA.

Soon after this story, there were multiple speculations saying that M stands for Malaika and A stands for Arjun. But then, some rumours stated that the initial A could also stand for her son’s name Arhaan. The gorgeous 45-year-old hottie gave rest to all of these speculations with her next story announcing that the initials actually represent her name- Malaika Arora. Take a look at the pendant first!



Well, although the rumoured couple has not accepted anything until now and have continuously denied dating each other, but their public appearances together say a different story. Often seen together at events, the duo seems to be inseparable. Also, Arjun Kapoor recently graced the controversial couch of Koffee With Karan where he said that his current relationship status is not single. Not just this, he even went on saying that he was not prepared to settled down initially but now he is quite open to marriage too. If you start joining dots, this might mean something too, ain’t it?

