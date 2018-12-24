Known for taking social media by storm with her sensational dance moves, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is an undeniable fashionista. As Christmas celebrations roll around, the diva was spotted recently in and about the city enjoying an auto ride with her close friend wearing a red-hot Fendi tracksuit.

Malaika styled her tracksuit with beachy hair waves and white sneakers and she is absolutely killing it. To complete the look, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star kept her hair minimal and let her outfit do all the talking. The kind of swag and oomph with which she is carrying the outfit is something that every fashion enthusiast should take note of.

Have a look at Malaika Arora’s red-hot avatar that is taking social media by storm:

Meanwhile, Malaika is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is expected to tie the knot next year. It was only recently that the couple was seen attending a pre-Christmas bash.

On the professional front, Malaika is currently hostinColors’ talent-based show India’s Got Talent alongside filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Kirron Kher. Before this, she was seen taking over the Internet with her dance moves on Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha’s song Hello Hello.

