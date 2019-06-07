Malaika Arora Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Malaika Arora is known for her curves and sexy body and she sets the Internet ablaze with her sizzling photos which she keeps posting on her Instagram. The reason for her fitness is her daily gym routine which keeps her going and makes her too hot to handle!

Malaika Arora Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Bollywood dancing sensation Malaika Arora is known for her sexy and fit body and the secret of her extremely tempting body is her strict and disciplined gym routine. She does regular workout, yoga, and Pilates which is why she manages to remain so fit and sexy. Malaika Arora has worked in a number of Bollywood movies and starred in several sexy Bollywood item numbers which garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Malaika Arora is one of the most phenomenal dancers in Bollywood

The paparazzi follow Malaika Arora everywhere and she is often spotted in her gym avatar which is so sexy that it sets social media on fire. Her videos from her Pilates sessions with Namrata Purohit and her girl gang go viral on social media in no time and fans love her sexy workout avatars. Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and her sexy and hot body is proof that she never fails to do her workout.

Malaika Arora Fitness

Bollywood actor, model, and reality television show host Malaika Arora is known for taking the internet by storm with her sexy clicks. Whether it is a bikini or sweatpants, Malaika can rock any outfit! But the first question which arises in our minds is how does she manage to look so young and fit? well, here is the secret to her lean and fit body!

1. Kick Boxing

The Chaiya Chaiya star Malaika Arora loves to kickbox. According to the 44-year-old, kickboxing helps in keeping her whole body active and fit.

2. Dancing

From Munni Badnam to Anarkali Disco Chali to Rangilo Maro Dholna, Malaika Arora loves to dance and is even a professional dancer in- Bharatnatyam, Jazz Ballet and Russian Ballet.

3. Yoga

Malaika Arora is one diva who can give competition to any Bollywood celebrity. The gorgeous lady loves to workout, especially aerial yoga.

4. Pilates

The reason for Malaika Arora’s flat abs and toned body- Pilates! The diva doesn’t ve0ileve in dieting but what she does believes in is to work out at least for thirty minutes a day.

Malaika Arora Workout

Malaika Arora’s zeal for fitness is quite known and her workout videos are proof of her passion. In order to maintain her figure and toned body, the actor makes sure to hit the gym regularly despite her busy schedule. Her workout includes yoga, pilates, weight training, and cardio. Initially, she starts with her workout session with 20 minutes of cardio daily in order to boost her metabolism which also helps in losing weight. Meanwhile, for weight training, the actor hits the gym only thrice a week which helps her give shape to her body.

On the other three days, the actor does Yoga and Pilates for at least 30 minutes. Personally, Malaika loves doing Yoga, which not only relaxes her body but refreshes her mind too. Further, Swimming and dancing also add up to her fitness regime. Meanwhile, Malaika also has a secret pre-workout routine which she follows. Power Walking is an aerobic exercise which requires a lot of energy and stamina but in return provides great results. Power Walking not only tones the body but also gives the muscular appearance which results in an increase in stamina.

Malaika Arora Training

Malaika Arora does regular training and therefore she is often snapped by the paparazzi in her sexy gym avatar. Malaika Arora’s inspirational training videos and photos are extremely motivating as when you look at Malaika Arora training, it never looks like she is tired and she rather looks like she is enjoying it as she trains in different kinds of ways to keep herself going and sweats it out at the gym in order to maintain the sexy figure that she has.

Malaika Arora has proved that age is no bar when it comes to staying fit and spend hours of training at the gym to maintain her sexy figure and stay healthy and fit. Malaika Arora trains with her friends from the industry and their photos and videos often go viral on the Internet.

Malaika Arora Diet Schedule

Malaika Arora doesn’t believe in dieting and usually prefers eating anything which is healthy in a certain proportion. Normally, the actor prefers homemade food and avoid food which is high in calories. In order to keep herself hydrated, she also prefers an adequate amount of water, coconut water, and fruits or vegetable juices.

Morning: Malaika prefers having a warm glass of water with lemon and honey. Post to which, in order to detoxify her body, she has a liter of water after 30 minutes. Breakfast: For the first meal for the day, she prefers having a bowl full of fruits with Idli or poha or multigrain toast and upma with the white egg. Snack: In the mid of breakfast and lunch, she has a glass of vegetable juice with two brown slices of bread and white egg. Lunch: Her lunch includes a bowl of brown rice or rotis with vegetables and sprouts and chicken. Evening: 1 peanut butter sandwich Post workout: A glass of protein shake with a banana Dinner: Malaika usually prefers an early sinner which consists of a bowl of soup, steamed veggies, and salad

Malaika Arora Figure measurements

Malaika Arora has a sizzling figure even at 45. Her curvy body, sexy booty, toned legs, and flawless back can make anyone go crazy over her. Malaika Arora has the fittest body and figure in Bollywood town and not to forget, how flexible she is all thanks to the yoga and Pilates. Malaika Arora has brown eyes, with glowing skin and hot curves. Her sexy 27-inch waist and the tall legs will make anyone go crazy about her. Malaika Arora has starred in one of the most sensuous item songs as her body and sexy moves can set the screens on fire anytime. Malaika’s flexible body is also a secret of her amazing dance moves in songs. Here are the detailed body measurements and figure size of the item queen of Bollywood, Malaika Arora:

Height – 5 ft 3 inches

Weight –53 Kgs

Eyes – Light brown

Figure – 34-27-35

Bra size – 34B

Waist size – 27 Inches

Hip size – 35 Inches

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App