In the below post, the hottie is seen in a very sexy shimmery silver bodycon gown

Malaika Arora Instagram photos: Malaika Arora, item dancer, model, actress, TV presenter, mom to two beautiful kids, there are many things that this gorgeous lady manages to do. Indeed, she is one of the wonder women of the Bollywood industry. In her recent Instagram post, the beauty shared a few photos in which she was seen flaunting her diamond pendent. With that beautiful neckpiece, she wore a yellowish top and kept her hair open as she posed in front of the camera.

Coming back to her amazing stint in Bollywood, the diva has give many hits such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). All of her songs were way too popular and can still be listened and dance on! The diva was also one of the famous VJs when the MTV India began its operations.

What gave her massive stardom was her powerful performance in film Dabangg, in which she was featured in Munni Badnaam Hui song. After successful career as a dancer, she became one of the judges of famous dance reality show Nach Baliye

The hottie also happens to be a Fashionista, after Sonam Kapoor. In the below post, the hottie is seen in a very sexy shimmery silver bodycon gown. Her makeup was totally apt in the photo and her open hair just added more beauty to the look.

