Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora is not only a phenomenal dancer but also a television host, reality show judge, model and an actor. She has given iconic performances on songs like Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Maahi Ve, among many others. However, above all, the sensational dancer is also a fashionista who keeps giving us major fashion goals with her fashion sense and style statements.

Malaika’s sexy Instagram photos go viral on social media in no time and her latest photo shared by the diva on her official Instagram account, the stunning beauty looks sizzling hot in a magenta gown. In the photo, Malaika is seen flaunting her sexy back as she poses for the camera. Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge in popular reality TV show India’s Got Talent which airs on Colors TV along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher. Malaika Arora has previously appeared in a special song in Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest film Patakkha which featured Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra.

Malaika Arora has been lately making headlines for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She has a crazy fan following on social media and keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on social media platforms.

