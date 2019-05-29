Bollywood Bombshell Malaika Arora's latest Instagram photo has set the internet on fire and get trolled too for this. The actress wore a lacy bodysuit and looked sexy in the same. Again the trollers got the reason to troll stunner for her dark armpit.

Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest Bollywood dancers, an amazing television host, a wonderful judge, and a fashionista everyone looks up to! The Chaiya Chaiya star Malaika Arora recently shared a behind the scenes photo from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a black lacy bodysuit, Malaika Arora looks stunning as she poses for the camera. She had complemented her look with kohled eyes, hoops and a high pony. However, the diva is getting trolled for her hairy armpit and Twitter has once again found a reason to slam her.

While the people on the shoot said she waxed them just before the shoot. Fans found this disgusting and started trolling her for her dark armpit. The diva has not only been setting the internet on fire with her breathtaking and sexy photos but also inspiring her millions of fans to opt for a healthy lifestyle. The 45-year-old diva started her acting career back in 2000 with Bichoo and in 2002 featured in Kaate in the lead role.

Well, if you haven’t seen the photo for which the diva is getting trolled, take a look at her BTS pic here:

Some of her other movies are- Om Shanti Om, EMI, Helloo India, Housefull, Housefull 2, Happy new Year, Dabanng 2, Dolly Ki Doli, and many other movies.

Take a look at what the trollers are saying here:

Stunner lastly was seen on the big screen in Pataakha movie and as the host of India top 10 Models reality show. The actress was also seen in item song Hello Hello Though the movie was not hit, Malaika flattered everyone with her item numbers. But also got Trolled for her bold photos and her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

In 2010 she gave her biggest hit item song Munni Bdnaam Huyee in fil Dabang.

