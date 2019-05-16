Bollywood hottie and item queen Malaika Arora keeps giving fans fitness goals and her latest video in which she is seen exercising has gone viral on social media, have a look!

Malaika Arora, who has been grabbing all headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram video in which she is seen doing some difficult exercises giving us all a mid-week motivation. In the video, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy red and black sports bra with red and black tights and her sexy booty will blow your mind! Her perfectly toned figure and curves are to die for!

Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational dancers in the Hindi film industry who shot to fame after her grooving dance moves on ionic song Chaiyya Chaiyya in the movie Dil Se. She has now starred in a number of Bollywood movies as well as item numbers such as Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Kaal Dhamaal, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Pandey Ji Seeti, Hello Hello, among many others.

Malaika Arora is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and they are always making headlines as Arjun is younger to Malaika. Rumours of their marriage have been doing rounds for a long time now and there are speculations that Arjun and Malaika will be getting hitched this year.

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and she is often spotted by paparazzi outside her gym and pilates classes. Malaika Arora is also a reality show judge on shows like India’s Next Top Model, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, among many others.

