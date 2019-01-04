Munni Badnaam Huyi fame Malaika Arora has been killing the Internet with her latest photoshoot for GQ magazine. Malaika Arora is looking stunning on the cover of GQ magazine and the diva shared the photo on her official Instagram account and the picture has taken over the Internet!

Munni Badnaam Huyi fame Malaika Arora has been killing the Internet with her latest photoshoot for GQ magazine. Malaika Arora is looking stunning on the cover of GQ magazine and the diva shared the photo on her official Instagram account and the picture has taken over the Internet! In the photo, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy black crop top with blue shorts with a sexy belt. Her expressions and pose is awesome and Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in the photo!

Malaika Arora slays in all her photoshoots all thanks to her stunning face and hot body. She is a trendsetter and is one of the most amazing dancers in Bollywood. She rose to fame with her brilliant performance on Dil Se’s track Chaiyya Chaiyya and later featured in a number of songs like Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Deewangi Deewangi, I Wanna Fall Fall in Love, Munni Badnaam Hui, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among many others. She was last seen in an item song titled Hello Hello in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Patakkha.

Malaika Arora has been in news lately for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Their photos and videos from their lunch and dinner dates go viral in no time!

