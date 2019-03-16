Malaika Arora Instagram photo: Bollywood beauty who forced us to groove to the beats of Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali and Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, is one of the hottest divas of the Indian film industry who is also loved and adored by the huge audience on social media. One of Malaika Arora's fan page shared a still of the gorgeous lady from Hello Hello song that will force you to hit the dance floor, right away.

Bollywood hottie, Malaika Arora is one of the gorgeous ladies of the Indian film industry who has never disappointed us with her unmissable sexy dance moves. The stunning diva who barely missed an opportunity of forcing us to dance to beats of Munni Badnaam Hui, Rangilo Maaro Dhola, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali Disco Chali and Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, made us all go gaga after the rumours of her dating Arjun Kapoor went viral on social media. Hitting the headlines for being Panipat actor’s lady love, Malaika Arora is often spotted having a gala time with the Ishqzaade star.

Talking about Malaika Arora’s craze on the Internet that makes her one of the most loved and praised divas, one of Hoth Rasiley dancer’s fan page took to her official Instagram handle to share a still of the lady from her latest song titled Hello Hello. Sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar, Hello Hello song from the movie Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan set the cinema halls on fire when Malaika Arora was seen dancing to the beats of super hit song which garnered over 26 million views on YouTube. In a black and red coloured lehenga choli, Malaika Arora’s still remind of her chartbuster song Chaiyya Chaiyya starring Shah Rukh Khan in which she was seen donning a Rajasthani avatar. Well, her sensual expressions, toned legs and stomach, Malaika Arora won millions of hearts with her beauty and talent.

If you missed watching the beautiful photo of Malaika Arora, take a sneak peek to it here:

