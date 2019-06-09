Malaika Arora hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: Bollywood leading lady Malaika Arora, who masters the talent of conquering the hearts of her fans with her sensational looks, leave no stone unturned to sizzle the Internet with her hot dance moves. Take a look at her hit item songs:

Malaika Arora hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: The queen of evergreen item songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui – Malaika Arora needs no introduction. The diva started her career as an interviewer, and hosted shows such as Club MTV and later co-hosted the shows Love Line and Style Check with Cyrus Broacha. After that Malaika entered the modelling world, by appearing in many advertisements, for album songs like Bally Sagoo’s Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha and evergreen item number–Chaiyya Chaiyya in 1998.

Apart from featuring in item numbers, she made some cameo appearances in movies as well. Soon, she turned into a film producer in 2008, with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan and together they produced films like Dabangg and Dabangg 2. In 2010, she also appeared in the item song–Munni Badnaam Hui in the film Dabangg. She has been a regular face on many reality shows on Television as well.

Malaika Arora hot song

Malaika Arora is among the most sultry actors in the industry when it comes to slaying her stunning attires and nobody can beat her in this field. The Munni of Bollywood knows how to create a buzz and masters the talent of making her fans go weak in the knees with her sensational looks. Apart from acting, the actor is also known for her dance and misses no chance of impressing her fans with her sexy dance moves in numerous songs:

Anarkali Disco Chali song

Anarkali Disco Chali song from the rom-com film Housefull 2 is a must watch song which features Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the song, Malaika is looking alluring in a silver sequenced dress with open hair. With dewy makeup and hot dance moves, the actor is looking uber-hot.

Hello Hello song

Hello Hello song from the film Pataakha is currently topping the charts from all corners. The song has garnered 27 million views on Youtube and is among the favourite list of the fans.

Pandey Jee Seeti song

Pandey Jee Seeti song from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 is among the most entertaining song which features Malaika Arora in a desi look with Salman Khan. In the song, Malaika Arora is looking breathtaking dressed in sexy ethnic attire. The song has garnered 9 million views on YouTube.

Malaika Arora hot dance songs

Malaika has given some of the sauciest dance performance in her Bollywood career. Except for item numbers, the actor has portrayed her exceptional dance moves in some of the hottest dance song videos. Malaika has given her fans some of the quirkiest yet groovy beauty of all times. Be it Chaiyya Chaiyaan or Munni Badnam, it won’t be wrong to compare Malaika to Helen of the Indian cinema. We have compiled some of the best yet lesser hot dance songs of Malaika that are just too hot to handle.

The millennials would have definitely come across these songs once in their lifetime. Her work shows that she is indeed one of the boldest and glamourous B-town beauty. Here are some of her other dance songs that you just couldn’t afford to miss.

Malaika Arora item number

Malaika Arora is among those actors who have been applauded for her style sense and sizzling item songs. From Anarkali Disco Chali to Panday jee Seeti, she has marked her presence in the cinema industry without any support. She is continued to reign the item song genre. With flawless curves and fit body, Malaika Arora Khan is appreciated for her incomparable dance moves. She had been featured in several movies such as Dil Se, Housefull, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, and Kaal Dhamaal and among many.

There are several movies in which she had been featured in various movies such as Kaante as Lisa, Om Shanti Om, EMI as Nancy, Helloo India, Housefull as Pooja, Housefull 2 as Sarla/Hetal/Anarkali and Happy New Year. Time and again, Malaika Arora Khan has proved her acting skills. The actor has always given peppy and unmissable songs which are played on almost every listener’s playlists repetitively.

Here are some of the songs which are popular and favourite of several fans.

Malaika Arora hot scenes

Malaika Arora has mostly done item songs in her Bollywood career, however, she never shied away from showcasing her bolder side onscreen as well. Apart from the sizzling item songs, there are a number of videos available on YouTube in which the diva is looking flawless. Her style statement and looks have always attracted paparazzi.

Here we have compiled some of her best videos that were available on the video uploading platform and we can assure that in each of the video, Malaika is nailing the art of being the Bollywood queen like a pro.

Malaika Arora hot dance performance

Apart from acting, judging and slaying her attires. Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest live performers. The Bollywood actor has never objected to performing live or doing item numbers in films. Since her Bollywood entry, she has performed live for a number of times. From big screens to award ceremonies, Malaika has mostly shaken her leg on item songs masters the talent to conquer the heart of her million fans by her stunning dance performance. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui, she has ruled the ceremonies with her performances.

Recently, she performed in Pulse event while she danced on her famous Bollywood number Anarkali Disco Chali. The actor was looking sexy, sultry and her bold look was too hot to handle. The diva has millions of followers on Instagram.

Malaika has also featured as a judge on dance reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, among others. Malaika also has a huge fanbase and is also known for her fit body and also gives major fitness goals to her fans with her interesting gym videos on social media.

Take a look at her hot dance performances:

