From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnam Huyi, Malaika’s sexy latka jhatkas are loved by her millions of fans across the globe!

One of the sexiest Bollywood dancers, Malaika Arora was spotted at her nee yoga studio on Tuesday and we must say that the Munni of Bollywood looks stunning and fit in her yoga attire! Dressed in a casual white top and off-white lowers, Malaika Arora looks astonishing as she poses for the camera while walking out of her nee yoga studio. Malaika, besides being a Bollywood actor, dancer, a television host and a reality show judge is also a fitness freak and her workout videos which she shares on photo-sharing app become an inspiration for many.

Malaika Arora won millions of hearts when she recently performed an item song titled Hello Hello in ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film Patakha which was loved by one and all. Malaika Arora is not only one of the fittest actors of Bollywood but her iconic item numbers have been entertaining us for years now.

Malaika keeps sharing her sexy and sultry photos and motivational work out videos on social media which is a pure treat for her fans!

