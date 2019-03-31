Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is currently enjoying her fun time with her girl gang in the Maldives. It seems that the actor is on a break and is enjoying her vacation time to the fullest with her friends. Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her hot photos from her vacation. In the pictures, she is looking smoking hot in a sexy beachwear. Have a look at the pictures–

Bollywood hottie Malaika Arora is an inspiration to all those women who are in the forties. Rather it is a gym or an award function, the actor makes sure to impress her fans with her trendy attires and leaves no chance to give major fashion goals to her fans. Moreover, she is also a delight for the paparazzi as the hottie always greets them with an adorable smile. It seems that the actor is fed up from rumors about her wedding with Arjun Kapoor and is calming herself on a vacation. Currently, the actor is having a fun time with her girl’s gang in the Maldives. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps her fans well updated with her professional and personal upgrades. She recently raised the temperature by uploading a series of sizzling photos from her vacation. Talking about the recent one, she is dressed in a multi-colored bikini with a white color shrug and shorts. She further carried a cool look by wearing a pair of aviators and a hat.

Some days back, there were rumours that Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are getting married on April 19. The reports suggested that the couple has opted for a Christian style marriage, moreover, the guest list of the wedding has also been finalized. A few days back, breaking the silence Arjun Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor cleared everything stating that there is nothing true about these rumours.

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and often uploads her workout pictures. Her curvaceous body is proof that the actor visits the gym regularly and leaves no chance of giving major fitness goals to her fans. Moreover, the actor is also counted amongst the fittest actors of the industry. The hottie is a dancer, model, actor and is best known for her song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Not only this, but she has also judged many shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

