Malaika Arora hot photos: Actor Malaika Arora again makes her fan go crazy by posting her ravishing photos on her Instagram handle. The actress truly knows how to glue her fans, with more than 9 million fans on her Instagram handle makes a true diva.

Malaika Arora hot photos: Chaiyya chaiyya star Malaika Arora stuns her fan by sharing her smoking hot photos all the way from her Maldives vacation. Malaika with her curvaceous body and bold avatar makes her fans go crazy, the beautiful lass truly knows how to glue her fans by sharing her photos and videos.

In the photo, Malaika dons a two-piece Fendi swimsuit and on the top, she wore a white gown with a plunging neckline, teamed up with a black leather belt, with perfect makeup and tied hair, this beautiful lass makes her fans go gaga. Malaika with her skilled fashion sense makes her a true diva. Hence, proved that she is nations heartthrob.

Also Read: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor gets a tight hug from daughter Misha as they step out for grocery shopping

Recently, the enchanter shared her few sultry photos and captioned, jus lounging around …… #madives#verycasually, Chek out the diva’s posts below:

On the professional front, The beautiful lass is currently judging a reality TV show India’s Got Talent season 4. The diva besides her fashion sense known for her item numbers which make her fans drooling over her, Item numbers like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Ekwari tak le, made her nations crush. No doubt the diva truly know how to hook her fans and currently, with more than 9 million fans following the diva totally nails it, No doubt Malaika has mastered the skill to make her fans happy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App