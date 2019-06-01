Bollywood hotties Malaika Arora and Diana Penty are currently winning millions of heart on social media with their latest pictures. Dressed in hot attires, both the actors can be seen giving major fashion goals to their fans. Take a look at their pictures:

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Diana Penty are currently setting the Internet on fire with their latest pictures on social media. Dressed in stunning attires with dewy makeup, the actors are currently setting hearts racing with sultry poses. The latest photos of Diana Penty is making her fans go weak in the knees with her hot avatar. Dressed in a beige off-shoulder dress, the actor is looking sensational, meanwhile, Malaika Arora is taking the Internet by storm with her latest photos.

In the pictures, Malaika Arora is looking breathtaking flaunting her red dark lipstick and subtle makeup. It seems that the actor masters the talent of garnering attention, rather it is her red carpet appearance or social media clicks, the actor knows how to conquer the heart of her fans with her style game.

Malaika Arora is counted amongst the most hardworking actors who have left no stone unturned to impress her fans with her stunning appearances and outstanding acting skills. The actor has been making headlines for quite some time for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Both the actors are often spotted together on dinner dates and parties and never shy away in talking about each other.

Diana Penty initially proved herself in the field of modelling post to which she did her Bollywood debut with romantic film Cocktail. Her performance in her first film was well praised by the fans as well as the critics and she also got many awards for her role. The actor also appeared in Happy Bhag Jayegi which became the highest grossing films of the year earning over Rs 391 million.

Diana will next appear in love story Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love with actors Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal. In the film Sunny will romance with Radhika and Diana will pair in with Mohit. The film will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. The shoot of the film will commence from September this year and will be shot in London, Paris and Punjab.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App