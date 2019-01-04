Malaika Arora hot photos: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known as the Internet sensation as she masters the talent of gaining attention on social media. The diva has about 7.3 million followers and misses no chance of being her fans favourite. Recently, the actor looks stylish snapped at a salon in Bandra. She is wearing a grey trendy tracksuit which is suiting her well.

Malaika Arora hot photos: Bollywood Muni Malaika Arora never misses a chance of gaining attention on social media. She is among the top actors who create a buzz on the Internet every now and then. The Internet sensation has about 7.3 million followers on Instagram which proves the hottie to be her fans favourite. The actor is an allrounder and has excelled in almost all the fields. Recently, the actor was snapped at a salon in Bandra, Mumbai. In the photo, she is looking cool dressed in a grey tracksuit.

With white shoes and open hair, the sensation sets the Internet on fire with her sexy pics. The Bollywood Item girl has given major hits to the Industry in the form of songs like–Anarkali Disco Chali, Hello Hello, Munni Badnaa, Hui, Fashion Khatam, Kaal Dhamaal and many more. One of her most famous song is Chaiyya Chaiyya. She has also judged various programs like–Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Perfect Bride and is currently judging two shows like–India’s Next Top Model and India’s Got Talent. The diva is followed on the top when it comes to giving major fashion and fitness goal to fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More