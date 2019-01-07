Malaika Arora photos: Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans and masters the talent of giving major fashion goals on social media. The sensation Malaika Arora is majorly popular for her stylish attire and carries herself well in every outfit and has about 7.3 million followers on Instagram.

Bollywood Muni Malaika Arora is an expert in gaining attention and fulfil the expectations of her fans every now and then. The avid social media user has about 7.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of being her fans favourite. She is most popular in giving major fashion and fitness goals. Though the actor is in her 40’s, but after looking at her everyone doubts upon this fact. The fashionista carries herself with utmost grace and looks flamboyant in every outfit starting from traditional wear to modern or Indo-western.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a printed casual lower with a black cami top. The most stylish part of her outfit is her sparkling jacket which is adding more spark to her look. Her dazzling smile is making her look even more adorable. In just a few hours, the picture garnered numerous likes and comments which proves that the diva conquers the hearts of her fans. The actor has given major superhit songs to Bollywood like Muni Badnaam, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pataakha and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More