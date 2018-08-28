Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who will be seen in an upcoming song of Pataakha, is making a bold statement in her latest Instagram photo. Dressed in an all-black Micheal Kors tailored outfit styled with a red sling back, the diva looks like a million bucks and is giving major fashion goals in the photo.

From ruling the silver screen with her sizzling dance moves to giving major fashion goals off-screen, Malailka Arora never fails to charm her fans. Every time she comes in front of the camera, the diva makes sure that she owns the camera frame like nobody else and this time was no different. On August 28, Malaika took the social media with a storm as she posted a breathtaking photo on her official Instagram account in which she looks like an absolute boss lady.

Giving all the fashionistas a run for their money, Malaika looked stunning as she decided to go for all black look head to toe and broke the monotony with a statement red bag, all by (no-points for guessing) Micheal Kors. Her curvaceous body and sizzling expressions are further taking the hotness metre to another level.

Earlier this month, Malaika was seen stealing hearts on the runway as she walked the Lakme Fashion Week ramp for Anushree Reddy in a parrot green lehenga.

Workwise, the diva will be seen making a comeback on the big screen with Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha. In the film, Malaika will be seen setting the dance floor on fire with the song Hello Hello. Sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Gulzar.

