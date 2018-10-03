As Loveyatri's Chogada obsession takes over social media, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has joined the trend along with India's Next Top Model host Anusha Dandekar. In the video, Malaika looks absolutely breathtaking in a white sheer gown as she flaunts her dance moves on the song Chogada while Anusha is complementing her perfectly in a sexy black gown.

Known to charm the audience with their stellar dance moves on hit chartbusters, Malaika Khan is uber-hot and she knows it. As she currently shoots for the upcoming season of India’s Next Top Model, the diva decided to join the trend of Chogada With Love started by the makers of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri and flaunt her unique dance moves on the song Chogada with absolute grace and charm.

As Malaika attempted the challenge, she was joined by INTM’s host Anusha Dandekar. While Mallika looked like mesmerising in a sheer white gown styled with soft curls and red lipstick, Anusha complimented her perfectly and looked sizzling in a deep halter neck black shimmery gown. Behind them, two professional dancers dressed in blue supported the divas perfectly and added grace to the video.

Looking at the video, one can say that Malaika along with Anushka has aced the Chogada with Love trend. After Malaika posted the video, the comment section was flooded with compliments, with some even saying that her version was better than the original. In just 12 hours, the video has garnered more than 255, 124 views.

Before Malaika, Jacqueline Fernandez along with her close friends had also flaunted her dance steps on the song.

Have a look at the video here:

Workwise, Malaika was recently seen raising temperatures in Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pataakha’s song Hello Hello. After this, she will be seen judging the new season of India’s Next Top Model. With more than 6 million views, Malaika is also a social media sensation and takes over social media every time she posts a new photo.

Check out photos of Malaika Arora’s photos that are too hot to handle:

