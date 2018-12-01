Malaika Arora, who has been winning hearts with her stellar dance performances on songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, among many others has been setting the Internet on fire with her sizzling photos

Malaika Arora, who has been winning hearts with her stellar dance performances on songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, among many others has been setting the Internet on fire with her sizzling photos which she has been sharing on her official Instagram account which has driven her 6.9 million followers crazy! In the photo, we see Malaika Arora dressed in a sexy green crop top with a long light pink skier.

Her stylish look is to die for and the photo has gone viral on social media. Malaika Arora is one of the sexiest dancers in the Indian film industry who is known for her iconic dance numbers. She has also featured in a number of Bollywood films in supporting roles and is also a television host and a reality show judge. Malaika Arora is currently seen in the popular reality show India’s Got Talent as a judge along with Karan Johar and Kiran Kher.

Malaika Arora has previously judged many reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Next Top Model, among many others. Malaika Arora has a crazy fan base on social media and is also a fashionista who is known for her classy fashion sense.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More