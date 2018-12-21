Malaika Arora hot photo: From Chhaiya Chhaiya to Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika Arora’s aroma in the industry is simply unmatchable. She is beautiful, sexy, gorgeous and a star who needs no introduction. The gorgeous diva who forces us to hit the gym, shared her uber hot collage photo on social media.

Recently, the star who is currently on the panel of India’s Got Talent, took to her official Instagram handle to share her super hot picture in a yellow and black colour dress. With a perfect hairdo and make-up, Arora is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Her yellow mellow kinda day went crazy as she was seen slaying her outfit like a diva. A perfect treat for her 7.1 million fan following on social media, Arora’s gorgeous post garnered over 141k likes on the Internet. If you missed gorgeous post, take a look at the collage picture shared by Arora on her photo-sharing app:

Not just that, Munni Badnaam Hui dancer shared her toodles video with co-judge Kiran Kher and guests Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. The trio were spotted having fun with Arora, Karan and Kher at the sets of India’s Got Talent during the promotion of their upcoming movie, Simmba.

