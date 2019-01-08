Bollywood's fashionista Malaika Arora is one of the most sizzling beauties who is growing likes wine, getting sexier day by day. When it comes to styling, the hottie can defeat anyone it that. With her utmost elegance and grace, Malaika Arora carries every outfit like a diva.

Malaika Arora stuns fans with her latest bold and beautiful look

Often called a muse for photographers, Malaika Arora is one of the most popular Hindi film actors who know how to slay it with style. She had been on headlines these days for her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor but has accepted nothing. Well, the actor sets the internet on fire with every hot and happening update of her. This time too, she is killing it with her grace. Malaika Arora Khan took to her official Instagram account to repost a photo of her looking absolutely gorgeous. Donning a beautiful red saree, Malaika is sure to melt your heart! Take a look:

Be it her gym looks or her uber-sexy photoshoots, Malaika Arora raises temperatures with every picture of her. The stunning Instagram timeline of Malaika will make you drop your jaw, take a look at some of the best stills!

